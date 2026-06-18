Compound wall and gate collapse kills five-year-old in Bengaluru, injures girl

<p>Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy was killed and a girl injured after a compound wall and iron gate collapsed on them while they were playing near a house in Bandikodigehalli, Bagalur, on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Afeen. The girl, Samanvi Gowda, sustained injuries and is being treated at a hospital.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred around 6.30 pm when three children were playing near the gate of a house, owned by BC Narasappa. The children were swinging on the iron gate when the already cracked compound wall gave way, bringing the gate down with it.</p>.Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl found dead at home; cops rule out foul play .<p>Residents who noticed the collapse rushed to the spot, pulled the children from under the debris and took them to a nearby private <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital.</a></p>.<p>Afeen, who had suffered severe head and chest injuries, died on the way to the hospital.</p>.<p>Afeen was the son of father Dawal Sab, a cab driver and a native of Yadgir. Afeen and his mother had arrived in Bengaluru only five days ago and were staying at a relative's house in Bandikodigehalli.</p>.<p>A case of negligence has been registered against the house owner. Investigation is underway.</p>.<p><strong>Incident in May</strong> </p> .<p>The incident comes barely a month after a similar incident in Chikkabanavara on May 9, where five-year-old Gausiya was killed and her three-year-old cousin Sumaiyya was injured after an iron gate collapsed on them while they were playing in front of a house.</p>