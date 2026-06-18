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Compound wall and gate collapse kills five-year-old in Bengaluru, injures girl

Police said the incident occurred around 6.30 pm when three children were playing near the gate of a house, owned by BC Narasappa.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 19:55 IST
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Afeen the victim.

Afeen the victim.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 18 June 2026, 19:55 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDeath

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