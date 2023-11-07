Computer centre owner arrested for creating forged documents  

Police have arrested a KG Halli resident for allegedly creating fake government documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards for foreign nationals and helping them acquire Indian passports.
The arrested 30-year-old man, Krishnamurthy, runs a DTP Centre on Abbigere Main Road in Gangammanagudi police station limits.
"He started creating fake documents recently and has issued it to around 10 people so far,” an investigating officer told DH, adding that in all the cases, it was issued solely for the purpose of address proof.
"He created forged rental agreements. Using that, he made fake government documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards. He further helped them to apply for an Indian passport,” the officer said.
Krishnamurthy not only helped his customers with the applications, but also extended his support during passport verification and charged them accordingly, the FIR said.
Based on confirmed leads, Gangammanagudi police raided the computer centre and arrested Krishnamurthy.
An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and the Passports Act, 1967.
Krishnamurthy was produced before the court and has been remanded to judicial custody.