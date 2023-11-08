Computer science grad who stole gadgets worth Rs 75L in police net

Sadashivanagar police nabbed a computer science graduate who stole electronic gadgets from paying guest and bachelor accommodations.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda made an announcement regarding the arrest on Tuesday.
The arrest of Andhra Pradesh native Srinath Kristappa, 39, led the police to his accomplices, Manjunath and Selvan, both aged between 35 and 40, who used to buy the stolen goods .
An investigating officer told DH that Kristappa, who used to work in an IT company, zeroed in on paying guest accommodations and visited them early in the morning.
"He would casually walk into PGs and look for keys at the reception. If no one was around, he would go to different floors and look for rooms left open, and go inside and take away the gadgets.”
Kristappa would then take his loot to Manjunath and Selvan, who bought it on a percentage basis and sold them in the black market, police said.
Police have seized as many as 113 laptops, 19 mobile phones and four tablets, worth a whopping Rs 75 lakh, from the suspects.
2019 case
In 2019, Kristappa was arrested in a theft case by the RMC Yard police. He came out on bail and continued his criminal activities.