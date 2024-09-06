Concern over map failing to gauge traffic density

Sundari P, a 30-year-old IT professional, was late to her birthday celebrations by almost two hours in July. She was driving from Subbaiahnapalya to a pub in J P Nagar 1st Phase and the app predicted the journey would take 45 minutes. However, she reached the location 2 hours 20 minutes later. “Most of my friends had other commitments and had to leave by the time I reached,” she says.