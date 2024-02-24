Bengaluru: Concert to celebrate saints through songs     

DHNS: A concert celebrating saints through songs called 'Bhaavanjali' is scheduled at 11 am on Sunday at Bhoomika Hall, 17th Cross, Malleswaram.
"Bhaavanjali is set to enchant audiences with a soul-stirring music show, honouring the timeless compositions of revered saints,” an organiser said. "This unique event, curated with utmost devotion and reverence, promises to transport listeners into the realm of divine ecstasy."
Carnatic vocalist Sangeetha Srikishen and Hindustani music exponent Padmini Rao will perform at the concert.
"Together, they will present captivating renditions of compositions by revered saint poets spanning centuries, from the enchanting verses of Meera Bai to the profound hymns of Shankaracharya," the organiser said.
The performance will be accompanied by a talented ensemble, featuring HB Jayaram on keyboard, Preetham Halibandi on tabla, LN Vasantha Kumar on flute, and Micky Jhonson on rhythm pad, promising a harmonious fusion of diverse musical traditions.
(Published 24 February 2024, 01:09 IST)