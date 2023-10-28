Conference to discuss medical challenges on Nov 4,5

Bengaluru: The Medical Service Centre (MSC) will host its seventh all India conference in Bengaluru on November 4 and 5 to discuss a wide range of issues faced by health professionals.
MSC’s central committee told a press conference on Friday that the convention will discuss medical, scientific, and ethical challenges and design solutions to “uphold medical ethics”.
Several students are expected to be part of the 600-strong delegation at the conference to take place at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). Several heads of institutions, senior doctors, and health professionals from across the state will also take part in the conference.
Dr MV Nadkarni, honorary visiting professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) and former vice-chancellor, Gulbarga University, will inaugurate the conference. Dr CN Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and Dr Ramesh Krishna, dean-director, BMCRI, will be the chief guests.
Day 1 of the conference will feature scientific sessions and open discussions, while day 2 will have four academic sessions and those by delegates.
Discussions will center around pro-people health policies with universal healthcare provided by the government. The MSC will propose that the state government should spend 5% of its GDP on health.
Professionals will also discuss strengthening the public healthcare delivery system against commercialisation of health, and provide affordable, merit-based medical education that is scientific and secular rather than “unscientific mixing of modern medicine and AYUSH.”