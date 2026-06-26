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Congress launches ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ drive against paper leaks

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, while addressing a press meet in Bengaluru said, the movement, running from June 25 to August 9, will cover 28 cities in as many states.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:17 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:17 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCongressPaper Leak

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