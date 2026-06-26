Congress launches ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ drive against paper leaks

<p>Bengaluru: The Congress on Thursday launched a 40-day nationwide campaign - ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a complete overhaul of the examination system in the country.</p>.<p>Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, while addressing a press meet in Bengaluru said, the movement, running from June 25 to August 9, will cover 28 cities in as many states.</p>.<p>“This isn’t just about a paper leak. It reflects the failure of the entire education state and the examination system. It is not the students who are failing, but the Education ministry.”</p>.<p>Gaikwad said the campaign follows concerns raised by Rahul Gandhi on the education system.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA, PIB dismiss fresh paper leak claims after 'fabricated' videos surface online.<p>The Youth Congress and NSUI members will meet students, distribute pamphlets, and gather grievances to be submitted to the Ministry and the Prime Minister.</p>.<p>The movement will culminate with a students’ ‘Satyagraha’ on August 1 and a ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on August 9.</p>.<p>She also demanded a comprehensive calendar of events specifying exam dates, results, and job provisions, with better coordination between clearing exams and placements.</p>.<p><strong>89 cases in 10 years</strong></p>.<p>Citing media reports, Gaikwad said 89 suspected paper leak cases had surfaced in the last 10 years, affecting 6.55 crore candidates.</p>.<p>“As many as 48 re-exams were held, and 22 of them were cancelled. Also large-scale leak reported in 64 major exams since 2019, excluding NEET and UGC, across 19 states. In government recruitment, 27 of 45 exams were cancelled. In Gujarat, 11 papers leaked over 11 years with 201 accused.”</p>