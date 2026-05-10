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'Congress only knows how to betray people': PM Modi attacks party over its internal conflicts in Karnataka

He said that a 'saffron sun' was rising from Bengaluru amid the BJP's expanding political influence across the country.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 08:25 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 08:25 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsCongressNarendra Modi

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