'Congress only knows how to betray people': PM Modi attacks party over its internal conflicts in Karnataka

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of “betraying” people and "failing" to deliver governance due to prolonged infighting in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>.</p><p><br>Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Modi said the BJP-led NDA stood for political stability and development, unlike the Congress, which he claimed was trapped in “politics of betrayal” and administrative paralysis in states under its rule, reported <em>PTI</em>. </p><p><br>“For the past three years in Karnataka, instead of resolving people’s problems, most of the government’s time here has been spent resolving internal conflicts. The Congress government remained gripped by uncertainty over leadership and power-sharing arrangements,” he said.</p><p><br>The Prime Minister was referring to the continuing power tussle between Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>over leadership issues.</p>.'I see saffron surge in Karnataka': PM Modi hails BJP's performance in Assembly polls.<p>“They cannot decide how long the chief minister will remain. They cannot decide whether another person will get a chance or not. Everything has been kept hanging,” Modi said.</p><p>Claiming that Congress governments quickly face anti-incumbency, Modi alleged that the party lacked a clear governance agenda. “This is because Congress only knows how to betray people. They are false themselves, and their guarantees are also false. There is no chapter on governance in Congress’ book of power,” he said.</p><p>Projecting the NDA as a symbol of stability amid global uncertainty, Modi said recent poll results across several states reflected rising support for the alliance’s governance model.</p><p>Referring to the NDA retaining power in Puducherry and in Assam, the BJP’s win in West Bengal and its strong performance in Gujarat local body polls, he said the outcomes signalled a major political shift.</p>.'I see saffron surge in Karnataka': PM Modi hails BJP's performance in Assembly polls.<p>“These election results are important for the direction of Indian politics. They reflect the mood of India’s youth, women, farmers, poor and middle class,” Modi said, added the report. </p><p><br>“India’s people are saying that they want speed, not scams; they want solutions. They want politics based on national policy,” he added.</p><p><br>Highlighting Karnataka’s role in the BJP’s growth, Modi said the state had strengthened the party even in its formative years. “I can see that a saffron sun has risen today from the land of Bengaluru. Even when the BJP was not such a large party, Karnataka gave it tremendous strength,” he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>