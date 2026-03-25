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Consider issues raised in PIL about Conocarpus trees: Karnataka High Court to authorities

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha directed the authorities to consider the issues highlighted by the petitioner.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 23:09 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnataka High Court

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