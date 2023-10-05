Constable caught taking bribe to release seized bike

Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday arrested a constable from the Hanumanthanagar police station who allegedly received a bribe of Rs 20,000 to release a two-wheeler seized by police.
Police recently raided a gambling space in the Hanumanthamagar police station jurisdiction and detained a few people. Shivakumar, a resident of Srinagar near Banashankari in Southern Bengaluru, had visited the place. His two-wheeler was also seized by police.
The constable, Kevin, demanded Rs 25,000 from Shivakumar when he visited the police station to get his vehicle back. He negotiated and closed the deal for Rs 20,000. Later, Shivakumar reached out to the Lokayukta police and registered a complaint.
Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday laid a trap and caught Kevin taking the bribe from Shivakumar.