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Constable’s wife dies by suicide in Bengaluru's K R Puram

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmipriya, who was married to Rajesh Aradhya, a police constable attached to HAL police station.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:26 IST
India NewsBengaluruSuicideK R Puram

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