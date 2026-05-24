Constable’s wife dies by suicide in Bengaluru's K R Puram

<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman, the wife of a police constable, allegedly died by suicide at the police quarters in K R Puram on Friday night.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Lakshmipriya, who was married to Rajesh Aradhya, a police constable attached to HAL police station. The couple had married three years ago and had a child.</p>.Woman kills self; Bengaluru police book husband, in-laws for dowry harassment.<p>A senior police officer said that Lakshmipriya had reportedly been quarrelling with her husband after suspecting him of having an extramarital affair following the birth of their child. </p><p>No suicide note was recovered. Rajesh reportedly denied allegations of dowry harassment and told investigators that the couple had frequent disputes over trivial family issues, which might have led her to take the extreme step.</p>