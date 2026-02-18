Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Constable sprints 1 km to nab chain snatcher in Bengaluru

The suspect allegedly snatched a 40-gram gold chain from Bapujinagar resident Drakshayani around 7.30 pm on February 5 and tried to flee.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 21:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 21:02 IST
India NewsBengalurubengaluru crimeChain snatcherconstable

Follow us on :

Follow Us