<p>Bengaluru: A police constable chased down a chain snatcher for nearly a kilometre through Bapujinagar and recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, officials said.</p>.<p>The suspect allegedly snatched a 40-gram gold chain from Bapujinagar resident Drakshayani around 7.30 pm on February 5 and tried to flee.</p>.<p>Hanumanta Putani, posted in the City Armed Reserve (CAR), spotted the fleeing man and gave chase. Running through lanes and by-lanes for nearly a kilometre, the constable overpowered and caught the suspect, identified as Syed Jafar.</p>.<p>"I was on my night shift duty at the CID office. I noticed the woman screaming for help as she was targeted by the chain-snatcher. I parked my motorbike next to the footpath and chased him. I managed to grab the chain from him and return it over to her. I later alerted the Vijaynagar police, who then arrested him," Putani said. </p>