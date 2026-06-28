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'Constitution and law on our side': Priyank Kharge vows legal fight, renews demand for RSS registration after Bengaluru court summons

Noting that attempts would be made to pressurise them, Priyank said, "All this is natural. They (RSS) will try to exert pressure in every possible way.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 16:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRSSdefamationPriyank Kharge

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