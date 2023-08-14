Bengaluru: Construction worker beaten to death after drunken brawl

A 32-year-old bar bender, who was brutally assaulted by a group of inebriated men on Thursday night following an altercation at a bar, succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.
Kiran, a resident of Koramangala, had recently left his job as a truck driver to become a bar bender. On Thursday night, he visited a bar on Old Airport Road, where he became embroiled in a quarrel with a group of intoxicated friends.
When the argument escalated, the owner sent them out of the bar, following which Kiran got on his bike and rode towards Domlur. The group he fought with trailed Kiran and intercepted him near Canara Bank on Domlur Road.
The group thrashed Kiran with chains and rods, leaving him severely injured on the head. Passersby admitted Kiran to Bowring Hospital, from where he was later shifted to Nimhans.
An attempted murder case was registered against the group at the Halasuru police station on Friday morning. The case was later converted to IPC Section 302 (murder) after Kiran succumbed to his head injuries.
A police officer told DH that a special team has been formed to nab Kiran’s murderers. They are yet to make an arrest in the case. Kiran suffered serious injuries to the back of his head, causing damage to his brain.