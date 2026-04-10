<p>An 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a construction worker at Maruthinagar in Jnanabharathi.</p>.<p>The suspect, 25-year-old Mohammed Munna, a native of Dhaka in Bihar, was taken into custody soon after the incident came to light, police said.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident took place on Tuesday evening.</p>.Bengaluru hits its stride in Summer Run 2026.<p>The victim had gone out to play near her house when the accused took her to the terrace of an under-construction building and sexually assaulted her. The child later returned home, and the mother found money with her.</p>.<p>When asked, the girl revealed that a worker nearby had given her the money after luring her, and narrated what had happened. The mother alerted neighbours, and the girl identified the suspect to her family before the police were informed.</p>.<p>Jnanabharathi police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are interrogating the accused.</p>