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Construction worker sexually assaulted minor girl in Bengaluru's Maruthinagar, arrested

The victim had gone out to play near her house when the accused took her to the terrace of an under-construction building and sexually assaulted her.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimesexual assault

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