Contact these NGOs for LGBTQIA+ support

Particularly catering to the transgender community, Payana lays emphasis on health and human rights. “HIV/AIDS is a common problem faced by members of our community as a large number of them are involved in sex work. So we provide them assistance with healthcare,” shares Chandni, project director. They are taught to address the specific needs of their condition and the measures they can take to improve it. They also have access to doctors, counsellors and a clinic. Since 2021, they have been staging plays in locations across the state to raise awareness about their community. “Most people have a poor opinion of transgenders because they do not know much about us. Through these plays, performed exclusively by transgender persons (the oldest being a 65-year–old), we give them a peek into our culture and our life,” Chandni explains. Job fairs for the community and sessions on gender at corporate offices are some of the other activities they carry out. For details, call 99454 72631.