Contact these NGOs for LGBTQIA+ support

Swabhava Trust
The organisation has been active for 25 years. One can call their helpline, Sahaya, for counselling or for references for doctors, lawyers and other institutions that support the community. Additionally, they also host events to raise awareness on mental health and for parents of LGBTQIA+ individuals. During Pride Month, they plan to collaborate with corporate workspaces to hold talks on issues such as gender and sexuality. Lately, they have been researching healthcare discrimination faced by members of the community, shares Vinay Chandran, executive director. For details, call 080 2223 0959
Payana
Particularly catering to the transgender community, Payana lays emphasis on health and human rights. “HIV/AIDS is a common problem faced by members of our community as a large number of them are involved in sex work. So we provide them assistance with healthcare,” shares Chandni, project director. They are taught to address the specific needs of their condition and the measures they can take to improve it. They also have access to doctors, counsellors and a clinic. Since 2021, they have been staging plays in locations across the state to raise awareness about their community. “Most people have a poor opinion of transgenders because they do not know much about us. Through these plays, performed exclusively by transgender persons (the oldest being a 65-year–old), we give them a peek into our culture and our life,” Chandni explains. Job fairs for the community and sessions on gender at corporate offices are some of the other activities they carry out. For details, call 99454 72631.
Sangama
The foundation has been helping sexual minorities and sex workers since 1991. Some of their main focus areas include financial assistance and healthcare. The organisation helps members start their own business, conducts health camps, and carries out sensitisation drives for government officials and healthcare providers. Implementation of 1per cent reservation for transgenders in government jobs is another of their priorities. On June 28, they will host Rainbow Habba, an annual event through which they will felicitate parents of sexual minorities and community members who have landed jobs through reservation, says Rajesh Srinivas, executive director. There will also be interactive sessions with government departments, and cultural events. It will be held at Bharat Scouts and Guides auditorium, Gandhi Nagar. For details, call 99729 03460.
Raahi Bangalore
Set up in 2018, Raahi Bangalore supports the community by offering pro bono legal assistance for thoseseeking name or gender change. They also support those forced to leave their homes, after coming out to
their families, through counselling. On June 29, they plan to open a shelter home for AFAB (assigned female gender at birth) queer and transmasculine persons and persons with intersex variations. The home will provide short-term accommodations of up to 60 days for 8-10 individuals, says Nathaan Madhavi,program manager. It is in collaboration with Aastha Foundation. For details, call 97397 80319.
Other organisations one can reach out to for help include Jeeva (90083 76679), Ondede (ondededvs@gmail.com), Solidarity Foundation (080 4099 0154) and Aneka Trust (99805 39362).