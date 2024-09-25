Contaminated Cauvery water sparks health crisis in Bengaluru's HBR Layout

Prasad explained that most homes have Cauvery water connected to sumps, making it difficult to detect when contaminated water enters the system. “We only realise it's unusable after it's pumped,” he added.

Residents also lamented the prolonged search for the sewage leak, which has left roads muddy for over two months.

Sayeeda Tazeen, another resident, expressed concern for senior citizens, saying the conditions make walking and commuting dangerous.

“The water supplied by the BWSSB isn’t enough for daily needs,” said resident Vikram Mailar Vijay. “We’re forced to rely on overpriced water tankers, even though we have a Cauvery connection.”

Prasad added that residents have had to spend extra on cleaning their contaminated sumps, criticising the BWSSB's handling of the situation as neither professional nor scientific.

BWSSB Executive Engineer Channabasavaiah told DH that the Cauvery water lines to all affected homes have been disconnected to locate the leak. He assured that the issue will be resolved within 15 days.