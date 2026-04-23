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Contractor alleges graft demand for clearing Bengaluru's garbage tender, moves High Court seeking probe

When the matter came up before the bench presided over by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty said the allegations were baseless.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 15:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtGarbage

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