Contractor, who was raided by I-T, dies

Bengaluru: A contractor, who was subjected to raids by the Income Tax (I-T) Department last month, died on Monday.
R Ambikapathy, the president of one of the two BBMP civil contractor’s associations and vice-president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, was 70. Sources said that he may have died of a heart attack.
Speaking with DH, D Kempanna, president of the Karnataka State Contractor’s Association, said that Ambikapathy had complained of chest pain at his house in Manyata Tech Park between 3 pm and 3.30 pm.
“Three years ago, Ambikapathy had a kidney transplant. Four days ago, he had undergone laser treatment for haemorrhoids. I spoke with him on Monday morning. As he complained of chest pain, he was taken to a city hospital. He passed away between 6 pm and 6.30 pm,” Kempanna said.
During the IT raids at Ambikapathy and his ex-corporator wife Ashwathamma’s properties in October, the IT sleuths recovered an estimated Rs 42 crore.