Contractors urge Karnataka Governor's intervention to release pending payments 

Close to 70 members of the BBMP Contractors' Association met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday, requesting his intervention in the release of payments at the earliest.
The association also alleged that the BBMP is demanding a commission of 10% to 15% on behalf of the Bengaluru Development Minister for the release of payments.
This is the first instance where the contractors have levelled commission charges against the Congress government, which came to power on the plank of corruption-free governance and accused the BJP of 40% commission in public projects.
The delegation, headed by association president KT Manjunath, brought the delay in payment to the governor’s notice. "The BBMP is refusing to release the legitimate payments that are to be released to the contractors," the letter states. "The BBMP is sitting on Rs 675 crore released by the state government and another Rs 1,500 crore available with the BBMP. Even though the funds are available, the contractors are being harassed every passing day," the letter stated.
The BBMP, the association said, owes over Rs 3,000-crore works that are funded by the state government and another Rs 2,500-crore works taken up under the BBMP grants.
"Despite this plea, if the BBMP refuses to release the payments, we request you to grant us permission to lay down our lives and grant us the mercy of death," the association said in its letter.