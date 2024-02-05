Conversations on conservation at Puttenahalli Kere Habba  

Bengaluru: Picture playing a giant version of Snakes and Ladders across the ground. Every step forward signifies a commitment to water conservation, but a misstep would mean wastewater, a slide backwards to remind you of the consequences.
This captivating game was the centre piece at the Yelahanka Puttenahalli lake, which drew over 500 people on Sunday, with conservation and biodiversity as major themes.
With Bengaluru’s lakes facing the dual threats of dwindling water and relentless encroachment, the Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust (YPLBCT) organised a vibrant Kere Habba (lake festival) on its banks.
Speaking to DH, YPLBCT managing trustee Soumya N Dayakar said the event featured water conservation games, music and dance, and thought-provoking discussions on the need to conserve biodiversity and ecosystem.
“People come for solitude, for photography, animal fodder, or to study flora and fauna for research. They come to get the best from the lakes. But lakes can give so long as they exist.”
The festival saw participation from organisations like the Bamboo Society of India and Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre, alongside students pursuing design, architecture, and environmental science.
Discussions buzzed with ideas on water conservation and community-driven efforts.
Jigsaw puzzles featuring birds and animals, along with nature-themed songs and dances, added a colourful touch to the day.