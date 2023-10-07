Cook from Assam mowed down by biker  

A biker mowed down a 34-year-old cook from Assam on the Whitefield-Hoskote Road on Thursday, killing him and getting seriously injured in the process.
Whitefield traffic police identified the victim as Gorakh Raj, who worked in an apartment complex in Whitefield. Police said that the victim, who was from Assam, had settled down in the city many years ago.
Raj was crossing the road in front of the Sandeep Vihar apartment complex around 4 pm on Thursday when the rider on his KTM bike, coming at a very high speed, crashed into him.
"The victim was hit as he was stepping down from the median. It is likely that neither of them noticed the other," said the police. The impact left the victim with severe head injuries, while the biker also injured his arms and legs. Raj died around 11.30 pm at a private hospital.
The 25-year-old biker, Vishal Singh, a private company employee, is undergoing treatment at another private hospital on ITPL Main Road. Police have seized his bike and filed an FIR against him.