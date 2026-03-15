<p>Bengaluru: In order to accommodate the regular weekend rush, pubs and bars in Bengaluru are cutting down menus and are also stocking up on firewood and cooking oil, predicting that the prices of these goods are likely to shoot up soon. </p>.<p>Toit, with branches in Indiranagar and Mahadevapura, has stopped producing beer at its in-house brewery at Indiranagar.</p>.<p>“This will give us some leeway as we can divert the LPG stock used for brewing towards the kitchen. We have beer in stock. So, it should not impact our operations. If we run out of beer at the outlet, we can always supply more from our production brewery,” Mukesh Tolani, its cofounder, <br>said. </p>.How Bengaluru aims to reorganise its waste transfer system.<p>He also raised an alarm about the potential rise of prices for firewood and oil in the near future.</p>.<p>“It’s a ripple effect that is going to impact various commodities. There has been a talk about the rise of these items lately,” he added.</p>.<p>A few bars that serve wood-fired pizzas also shared the same concern. </p>.<p>Many have opted for a tandoor-rich menu. One among them is the 1522 chain of pubs with 13 outlets spread across the city.</p>.<p>“We have had to think of how to be innovative with the menu. We will also be prioritising dine-in over online orders,” said Chethan Hegde, founder of the chain, predicting that breweries are likely to feel the burn of the LPG shortage more than regular bars. </p>.<p>“There is a small percentage of bars and breweries in the city that are dependent completely on GAIL, which supplies natural gas.</p>.<p><strong>Wake-up call</strong></p>.<p>Others, which are completely dependent on LPG, are having a hard time fighting over cylinders. This can be a wake-up call for the industry to look beyond LPG. Everything has its pros and cons,” said Kuldeep Bharani, founder of Culinary Canvas Consultants. </p>