Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cooking gas crisis: Many Bengaluru pubs opt for tandoor-rich menu

Toit, with branches in Indiranagar and Mahadevapura, has stopped producing beer at its in-house brewery at Indiranagar.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 00:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 00:01 IST
Bengaluru newsLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us