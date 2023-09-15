Cop braves odds to chase down phone thief in Bengaluru

In a rare display of courage, a constable from the Kalasipalya police station managed to nab a mobile thief last week.
In a news release, police said the suspect had attacked and stabbed Bijan Mondal, an employee at Vydehi Hospital, near KR Market at 6.50 am on September 10. As the suspect was fleeing with Mondal's phone, police constable Lakshman Rathod witnessed the incident and gave a chase.
When Rathod came closer to the suspect and was about to catch him, he jumped off his Honda Dio scooter and threatened the policeman with a knife. Braving all odds, Lakshman took the risk and managed to pin him down.
Though the suspect tried to feign innocence by calling out to local people to help him, another constable Nagesh came to the spot on time.
With the help of the stolen items in the suspect's possession, police were able to prove his guilt to the bystanders, the statement added.
While interrogating the suspect in custody, police learnt that he was a habitual offender. They seized 40 mobile phones and one two-wheeler from his house.