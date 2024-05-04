Home
Cops arrest two rowdies for skipping court sessions

Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 23:45 IST
Bengaluru: In separate incidents, the Bengaluru police recently arrested two rowdy-sheeters. 

In the first case, the Basavanagudi police arrested Tauhid Ali Khan, 33, a resident of JP Nagar, who is a suspect in kidnapping and rape cases and has been absconding for over nine years. A special team was formed to nab him. 

In another incident, the Girinagar police arrested Yogesh alias Tata Kiran, 27, from Kananakapura. A court had issued an arrest warrant for Yogesh for skipping trial in a case for six months.

Published 03 May 2024, 23:45 IST
