Cops arrest two rowdies for skipping court sessions

Bengaluru: In separate incidents, the Bengaluru police recently arrested two rowdy-sheeters.
In the first case, the Basavanagudi police arrested Tauhid Ali Khan, 33, a resident of JP Nagar, who is a suspect in kidnapping and rape cases and has been absconding for over nine years. A special team was formed to nab him.
In another incident, the Girinagar police arrested Yogesh alias Tata Kiran, 27, from Kananakapura. A court had issued an arrest warrant for Yogesh for skipping trial in a case for six months.
Published 03 May 2024, 23:45 IST