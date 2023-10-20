Cops bust gang of vehicle lifters, 6 arrested

Amruthahalli police have arrested six people who stole vehicles and used them for their criminal activities, police officials said on Thursday.
The suspects are Farzan, Nyamat, Shaafi, Zeeshan, Arshan, and Said, all aged between 21 and 25 and residents of KG Halli.
Police investigations began after a resident of Srirampura complained that his Hyundai Accent car, parked near his office on October 5, went missing. Subsequently, a special team traced and nabbed the suspects.
A senior officer told the DH that the six suspects would steal two-wheelers from different spots and move around in two groups. “When they see people moving alone at night, both teams would stop them. They would hold them at knifepoint and snatch their belongings like mobile phones, bags and wallets," the officer said.
The police have recovered the stolen car worth Rs 17.5 lakh, 15 two-wheelers and Rs 11,750 in cash from the suspects.
The arrest also helped the police solve eight cases related to theft and extortion registered at the Amruthahalli, Banaswadi, Kothanur, Mahadevapura and Yelahanka police stations.