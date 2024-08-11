Cops expand citywide data system to boost PG safety

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda confirmed to DH that the CVRMS had a successful pilot run and has now been extended to all PGs in the city. However, it is not mandatory for PGs to adopt the system. "We are encouraging all PGs to adopt CVRMS, but we are not imposing it on them. It is optional. Nevertheless, the system is highly effective and proves beneficial for both the police and the PGs," Dayananda told DH.