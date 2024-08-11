Cops expand citywide data system to boost PG safety

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city police have added another layer to their technology-driven approach to keeping the city safe. The City Visitors Information Records Management System (CVRMS), which was introduced on a pilot basis last year, has been successful, prompting the police to extend it citywide.
CVRMS is an application and website developed by a Maharashtra-based startup that helps paying guest accommodations in the city maintain data about inmates and visitors staying for a short period of time.
Previously, PGs in the city entered all details manually or used their own personalized software. For the police, accessing this data during an untoward incident was a challenging task. However, with the introduction of CVRMS, data about inmates and short-term visitors to PGs around the city that have adopted the technology will now be available on a centralised server.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda confirmed to DH that the CVRMS had a successful pilot run and has now been extended to all PGs in the city. However, it is not mandatory for PGs to adopt the system. "We are encouraging all PGs to adopt CVRMS, but we are not imposing it on them. It is optional. Nevertheless, the system is highly effective and proves beneficial for both the police and the PGs," Dayananda told DH.
The initiative’s success is evident, with as many as 4,800 PGs adopting the technology, of which 3,800 are using it regularly. The developer of the application told DH that the system is also being used in four other cities across the country, but the response in Bengaluru has been substantial compared to other states.
The other states where the system is in use include Punjab, Maharashtra, Leh and Ladakh, and Tamil Nadu.
Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner (Administration), told DH that implementing the system has been quite a challenge, and they are exploring ways to onboard as many establishments as possible.
While concerns about data leaks are common with such initiatives involving a private startup, a senior police officer clarified that these issues have been addressed.
The details required during enrollment include name, address, and contact number. Once an inmate leaves the accommodation, the establishment will no longer have access to their data. Additionally, the application developers do not have access to this information. However, police officers can access the data, but only partially and with certain permissions from higher authorities. The specific server will be monitored from the police command centre to prevent any breaches.
Published 11 August 2024, 02:02 IST