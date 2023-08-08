Cops nab chain snatcher who targets lone women in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a 34-year-old chain snatcher and confiscated 150 grams of gold and a two-wheeler worth Rs 9.6 lakh from him.

Achyut Kumar alias Gani alias Vishwanath, originally from Koliwada in Dharwad, was involved in chain snatching since 2016. He targeted women in South Bengaluru who walked alone. He would ride up close to his target, snatch their chains and speed away on his two-wheeler.