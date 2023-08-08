Cops nab chain snatcher who targets lone women in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a 34-year-old chain snatcher and confiscated 150 grams of gold and a two-wheeler worth Rs 9.6 lakh from him.
Achyut Kumar alias Gani alias Vishwanath, originally from Koliwada in Dharwad, was involved in chain snatching since 2016. He targeted women in South Bengaluru who walked alone. He would ride up close to his target, snatch their chains and speed away on his two-wheeler.
On June 8, a woman was walking alone next to her house in Banashankari, 23 main road, when Kumar passed by on his two-wheeler. He snatched her gold chain and scooted. The woman registered a complaint at the Banashankari police station.
Police traced Kumar and arrested him, and found that he had over 40 cases against him in Kengeri, Thalaghattapura, Jnanabharathi, Bagalgunte, JJ Nagar, Hospet Extension, Dharwad, and Hubballi.
An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 379A (punishment for snatching).