<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to reclaim Bengaluru's primary carriage wats from design-induced gridlock, the city traffic police have proposed skywalks at 101 locations, shifting of 103 "unscientific" bus stops and urgent fixing of 137 chronic waterlogging spots before the monsoon sets in. </p>.<p>The proposals form the key part of a data-backed infrastructure audit submitted by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>The audit, which spans all police divisions under the jurisdiction of BTP, highlights that the current placement of 103 bus stops within 50 metres of major junctions acts as a primary friction point, causing trailing traffic to choke entire corridors.</p>.<p>To counter this, the BTP has proposed 63 new bus bays and 66 multi-level car parking (MLCP) locations to take stationary vehicles off the main roads.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority calls for public role in reviving underused city spaces.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao confirmed to DH that the authority is integrating these requirements into its upcoming budget.</p>.<p>"We are making provisions in our next budget to execute these works. For waterlogging, we are tackling several spots through the World Bank and NDMF schemes. Projects in areas like Sindura Choultry and Yelahanka are being fast-tracked using pipe-pushing technology for underground drains. We hope to complete substantial works by June to ensure the monsoon doesn't paralyse the city," Rao said.</p>.<p>Regarding the proposal for 101 skywalks, Rao noted that the goal is to segregate pedestrian and vehicular movements to improve safety and vehicle speed. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy added that the 137 waterlogging points are critical. "With mango showers expected in a month, we have requested the GBA to rectify these spots immediately. Additionally, 84 poorly designed or illegal speed breakers have been identified for removal as they are leading to accidents rather than preventing them," he said.</p>.<p><strong>Experts call for last-mile logic</strong></p>.<p>While the plan looks good on paper, urban mobility experts urge the GBA to ensure that the new infrastructure is user-friendly. "Shifting bus stops and building skywalks only works if you don't increase the walking distance for the commuter so much that they start jaywalking again," said an urban mobility expert based in the city.</p>.<p>"The 66 MLCPs are a welcome move, but they must be integrated with the 'Suraksha-75' safety spots to ensure people feel safe using them at night."</p>.<p>For the average Bengalurean, the junction friction is a daily nightmare. "The bus stop at the Silk Board Junction or near Tin Factory is the reason why thousands of us are late every day. Shifting them even 100 meters away from the signal would be a big relief," said Sunita R, a regular commuter on the Outer Ring Road.</p>.<p>However, some remain wary of the skywalk proposal. "We have many skywalks in the city that no one uses because the lifts don't work or they are poorly lit. If they build 101 more, they need to ensure they are actually accessible for senior citizens," noted Kumar, a resident of Indiranagar.</p>.<p><strong>Crackdown on garbage burning</strong></p>.<p>Parallel to building infrastructure, the GBA is also planning to tighten the screws on environmental violations. Commissioner Rao has announced a "reward and fine" system to tackle garbage burning during the summer months. "We will provide a reward of Rs 250 to citizens who identify and report individuals burning garbage. Strictest action will be taken if our own staff are found complicit," he warned.</p>