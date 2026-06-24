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Cops raid a gambling den in Bengaluru, seize liquor and cash

Officers recovered Rs 62,520 in cash kept as betting money, and 52 playing cards.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 01:45 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 01:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsGambling

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