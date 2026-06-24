Cops raid a gambling den in Bengaluru, seize liquor and cash

<p>Bengaluru: Subramanyanagar police raided a gambling den containing 18.91 litres of illegally stored liquor and detained eight suspects, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>On the night of June 22, officials received information that six to eight people were engaged in Andar-Bahar gambling inside a house at 12th Cross, Kethamaranahalli, and that illegal liquor was stocked inside the house and being served to the gamblers.</p>.<p>Acting swiftly on the tip, a police team went to the spot and raided the premises, taking into custody eight people found <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gambling">gambling</a>.</p>.Karnataka: Udupi homestay raided, ganja seized.<p>Officers recovered Rs 62,520 in cash kept as betting money, and 52 playing cards.</p>.<p>Investigators also seized 18.91 litres of assorted liquor, valued at Rs 66,410. The seizure included 10 litres of whisky, 6.02 litres of brandy, 1.5 litres of wine, and 0.24 litres of vodka.</p>.<p>Subramanyanagar police have registered a case under the Gambling Act and the Excise Act. Further investigation is underway.</p>