Cops suspended after fight inside police station in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two police personnel posted at the Puttenahalli police station in southern Bengaluru have been suspended after they clashed inside the station premises, officials said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday and involved Assistant Sub-Inspector Manjunath and Head Constable Anjanamurthy.
"We have zero tolerance for such incidents," Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), told DH. "The erring officials have been suspended until further notice."
Published 18 July 2024, 22:54 IST