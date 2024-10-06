Home
Cops track down 234 accused in a year to clear case backlog in Bengaluru

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda had directed all deputy commissioners to task their officers to clean up LPR cases by tracking the accused in September 2023.
Chetan B C
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 23:52 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 23:52 IST
