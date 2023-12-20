Cops’ ‘we tell your boss’ drive snags 200 offenders

The traffic police have introduced an unusual campaign to discipline IT professionals flouting traffic rules. A notification is sent to the offenders’ companies. A trial run is now covering the Outer Ring Road.
The campaign was suggested by members of multiple citizens’ organisations in the area, says Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, deputy commisioner of police (east). Currently, the campaign is focused on people who break the one-way rule. “Any person tends to follow rules and behave better if things are continually discussed in their immediate surroundings. This is why we decided to get workplaces involved,” he expains.
How does this work? If a person is caught violating a traffic rule, they are immediately fined. Basic details of the person and where he or she works are collected. “Most of these employees are wearing their ID cards. At the end of each day, we email the companies this information,” says Jain.
In the past week, around 200 offenders have been caught, fined and their companies informed, in ORR area, Whitefield, and Mahadevapura. These checks happen during peak hours — 8 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 8 pm.
Rekha M, human resources manager at an MNC in the ORR area, says the companies are discreet in dealing with police notifications about employees. “They provide some training and communicate directly with the employee,” she adds.
The campaign will be implemented across the city on the basis of the response received in the coming weeks, Jain adds. Many Bengalureans Metrolife spoke to feel that such an initiative works “for the greater good”.
Samir Rakshit, engineering manager at a cybersecurity company, says the campaign has received support online. “Some people from Pune have been posting on social media, asking for a similar initiative in their city. Roads in areas like Mahadevapura do not have dividers and many people break the one-way rule,” he says.
Srujan Kadamba, delivery manager at an MNC, says pedestrians are forced to walk on the streets as footpaths are either taken up by street food vendors or strewn with cables. “If motorists do not follow rules it could lead to many fatalities,” says the Whitefield resident.
Some IT companies conduct defensive driving training, which creates better awareness about road safety. “Such a move from the traffic police will amplify the end goal — safer roads,” Srujan adds.
“Informing the IT companies is not a bad move. However, it shouldn’t be restricted to just the IT sector,” says Rekha.
Unclear motives
Priyanka Prasad, senior software engineer with a Japanese fintech company, feels traffic policing and work should be kept separate. “The campaign could add to the stress and negativity at workspaces. Will such instances affect performance appraisals and salary hikes?,” she wonders.
Jayen Desai, founder of Sustainability Ecosystem Collaboration, an initiative by around 80 MNCs to promote sustainability in public interest projects, feels that the campaign may not make a big difference.
“If we look at the statistics, it is not corporate employees but delivery agents of food aggregator platforms who break rules the most. I think the time and effort invested will far outweigh the advantages in such a campaign,” he says.
A city transport activist (who did not want to be named) feels everyone with a driving license is liable to follow traffic rules. “Picking solely on IT professionals is not fair. Such a campaign sounds like a complete waste of public resources. It is also an intrusion of privacy,” he adds.