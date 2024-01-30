CORE's Bengaluru unit wins awards for speedy rail electrification

Bengaluru: Railway Electrification Project Unit, Bengaluru, says it won seven of the 12 'Person of the Month' awards given nationwide.
The award was introduced by the general manager of the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) to speed up railway electrification.
The Bengaluru unit also received efficiency shields for electrical, finance and accounts departments and the 'Second Best Project Achiever Shield' (runners-up) by the CORE headquarters, Prayagraj.
Tuljappa M Ladwa, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, RE/Bengaluru, received the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2023 for his contributions to commissioning transmission lines and traction sub-stations in the South Western Railway (SWR) jurisdiction, the statement added.
In 2022-23, the Railway Electrification Project Unit, Bengaluru, electrified 1,306 TKM (713 RKM) in Karnataka against the target of 698 RKM/1318 TKM. In the 2023-24 financial year (until December), the unit electrified 217 RKM out of the target of 279 RKM, according to Shyam Sundar Mangal, who took over as Chief Project Director on June 16, 2021.