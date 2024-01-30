CORE's Bengaluru unit wins awards for speedy rail electrification

In 2022-23, the Railway Electrification Project Unit, Bengaluru, electrified 1,306 TKM (713 RKM) in Karnataka against the target of 698 RKM/1318 TKM. In the 2023-24 financial year (until December), the unit electrified 217 RKM out of the target of 279 RKM, according to Shyam Sundar Mangal, who took over as Chief Project Director on June 16, 2021.