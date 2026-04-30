<p>Bengaluru: City corporation commissioners visited rain-affected areas across Bengaluru to assess damage and implement preventive measures.</p>.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh directed officials to clear stormwater drains near Silk Board Junction, which is prone to waterlogging.</p>.<p>Similarly, Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh, who visited Doddanekkundi, Marathahalli, Devarabeesanahalli and surrounding areas, instructed officials to remove silt, garbage, and other obstructions from roadside and stormwater drains. He also directed them to deploy pumps, machinery, equipment, and adequate manpower in vulnerable low-lying areas to ensure a quick response.</p>.Bengaluru: Hailstorm punches holes in power grid; residents fume in the dark.<p>In the Bengaluru North City Corporation, Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar directed officials to promptly address all rain-related complaints.</p>