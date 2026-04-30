Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Corporation chiefs visit rain-hit areas across Bengaluru

Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh directed officials to clear stormwater drains near Silk Board Junction, which is prone to waterlogging.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 21:06 IST
Bengaluru newsrain

Follow us on :

Follow Us