Corporation to asphalt Bengaluru's MG Road; traffic police gives green signal

<p>Bengaluru: Following sharp criticism over persistent potholes, including the issue being raised during the recent Assembly session, Bengaluru’s prominent MG Road is finally set to be asphalted, with the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) granting permission to begin the work.</p>.<p>The resurfacing will be undertaken from Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle, covering nearly two kilometres.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru Central City Corporation plans to close portions of the stretch starting Wednesday to facilitate the work. The project is being executed under the Chief Minister’s Nava Nagarothana scheme.</p>.<p>The poor condition of MG Road, particularly the recurring potholes, had drawn attention during the Assembly session, highlighting concerns over the state of one of the city’s most high-profile commercial corridors.</p>.Bengaluru: White-topping in Yelahanka to be completed by end of March.<p>Corporation Chief Engineer Vijaykumar Haridas confirmed that formal approval has been received from the traffic police and preparatory work will commence on Wednesday. He said the resurfacing is expected to take 10 to 15 days. The bituminous concrete (BC) layer will be laid in phases over this period to minimise traffic disruption.</p>.<p>Sources said the earlier proposal to implement white-topping along the stretch has been put on hold, as the ageing water supply and sanitary lines would need replacement before such work could be undertaken.</p>.<p>Last month, Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan directed engineers to ensure that roads for which grants have been sanctioned are fully asphalted before the onset of the monsoon.</p>