<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state government will provide financial assistance to corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) facing revenue deficit.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, DK Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said the five corporations will present their own budgets this week.</p>.<p>"We have had detailed discussions with the MLAs of Bengaluru. As the urban governance has been decentralised, the funds from a corporation will be used within the corporation. If a corporation is facing shortages of funds, the state government will assist," he said.</p>.<p>In the 2026-27 budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set aside Rs 3,000 crore for Bengaluru.</p>