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Corporations facing revenue deficit will receive govt aid: Deputy CM Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said the five corporations will present their own budgets this week.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 22:03 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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