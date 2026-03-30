<p>Bengaluru: All five city corporations in Bengaluru have begun preparations for Census 2027, with the house listing and housing census set to commence across the state on April 1.</p>.<p>The exercise will be conducted in two phases. Corporations are also in the process of appointing surveyors for household visits.</p>.<p>In the first 15 days, citizens can self-enumerate through the official portal (https://se.census.gov.in). The Centre has also introduced a digital feature to improve accuracy. Officials plan to self-enumerate as part of an awareness drive.</p>.Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider booked for molesting woman passenger in Indiranagar.<p>As per the guidelines, any one member of a household can complete the self-enumeration process, which takes approximately 15–20 minutes, and submit the required details. Upon completion, a self-enumeration ID will be generated and shared via mobile or email, according to a press note.</p>.<p>In the second phase of Census 2027, which will be conducted from April 16 to May 15, enumerators will visit households to collect and verify house listing and housing census data. During these visits, citizens will be required to share their self-enumeration ID for verification and final submission of data.</p>.<p>Commissioners of all corporations have urged citizens to make full use of the self-enumeration option, noting that it enhances transparency, speed, and accuracy in census operations.</p>.<p>“Data collected through Census 2027 will serve as a crucial foundation for future urban planning, infrastructure development, and public welfare programmes. Therefore, active participation by citizens through accurate self-enumeration is essential,” officials said.</p>