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Bengaluru corporations gear up for Census work; urge citizens to self-enumerate

As per the guidelines, any one member of a household can complete the self-enumeration process, which takes approximately 15–20 minutes, and submit the required details.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:38 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:38 IST
India NewsBengaluruCensus

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