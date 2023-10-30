Council polls: Congress names candidates for five seats

Days after former BJP MLA Poornima Srinivas joined Congress, the party has decided to field her husband D T Srinivas for the Legislative Council elections from the South East Teachers constituency.
The Congress party on Sunday released the list of candidates to contest from five constituencies to Council, the elections for which are scheduled next year.
In a statement, Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the names of the candidates for the Council polls.
The party has fielded Puttanna from Bengaluru Teachers constituency.
The former BJP MLC, who had joined the Congress in March, had unsuccessfully contested against BJP veteran S Suresh Kumar from Rajajinagar Assembly segment in May.
Now, he has been given the Congress ticket from the seat, which he has represented four terms in a row.
The Congress has also cleared the candidature of K K Manjunath from South West Teachers seat and the candidates for two graduates’ constituencies are Dr B Chandrashekara (North East constituency) and Ramoji Gowda (Bengaluru seat).