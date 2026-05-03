<p>Bengaluru: In yet another road rage incident in the city, a couple was allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assault">assaulted</a> by a group of men at Bettadasanapura in Electronics City on Friday evening.</p>.<p>Police said the victims, Soumyadeep Sen and Vaidreemla Pradhan, both from West Bengal, were driving towards Electronics City when two bikers travelling ahead of their car took a sudden turn without any indication. </p>.Parking row turns violent in Bengaluru: Woman alleges assault, delay in FIR.<p>The couple shouted at them for reckless driving. Enraged, the youths allegedly intercepted the couple’s car, smashed its windows, pulled Sen out of the vehicle and assaulted him. When his wife rushed to help him, she too was allegedly thrashed.</p>.<p>The incident was recorded on the car’s dashboard camera, and the couple was admitted to a hospital. Electronics City police registered a case. “We have identified three accused who thrashed the couple, and all of them are absconding,” a senior police officer said.</p>