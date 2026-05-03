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Couple assaulted after objecting to reckless riding in Bengaluru's Electronics City

The couple shouted at them for reckless driving. Enraged, the youths allegedly intercepted the couple’s car, smashed its windows, pulled Sen out of the vehicle and assaulted him.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:11 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:11 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAssaultElectronic city

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