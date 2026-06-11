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Couple killed as gas truck rams into bike in Bengaluru

According to the Yeshwanthpur traffic police, the couple was riding towards the city from Nelamangala. The accident happened when the lorry suddenly moved from the right side of the road to the left.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 11:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

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