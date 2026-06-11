Couple killed as gas truck rams into bike in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A young husband and wife died on the spot after a gas cylinder laden lorry hit their bike near Goraguntepalya on Thursday.</p><p>The victims Shabraj (28) and his wife Shabreen (24). They were residents of Nagarabhavi.</p><p>According to the Yeshwanthpur traffic police, the couple was riding towards the city from Nelamangala. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accident">accident </a>happened when the lorry suddenly moved from the right side of the road to the left.</p> .2 killed in accidents on Hebbal flyover, Seshadripuram.<p>"The lorry driver lost control because the brakes failed. The lorry hit the bike and dragged it along the road," a police officer said.</p><p>The lorry dragged the bike and the couple for about 50 meters. Both died on the spot after falling under the tires of the heavy vehicle.</p><p>The Yeshwanthpur traffic police arrived at the spot, cleared the traffic and sent the bodies to the hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the driver.</p>