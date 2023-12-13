Couple nabbed for running sham call centre, cheating 290 senior citizens with insurance offers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A married couple in their 30s have been arrested for cheating nearly 300 senior citizens through false insurance offers.
Uday, 36, and Theertha Gowda, 34, allegedly ran a makeshift call centre from their home in Indiranagar, East Bengaluru.
Insurance agents by profession, they rang up retired senior citizens and lured them with false investment schemes in the insurance business.
Those who agreed to invest were asked to pay in advance and transfer the money to the couple's personal bank account. The victims got to know about the fraud only after a year when they didn't get any returns on their so-called investments, according to cybercrime police.
Police investigations revealed that in many cases, the couple lured people into buying insurance policies with false offers. In some cases, they got them original insurance policies and pocketed a 25 per cent commission from the insurance firms. However, the companies weren’t aware of the false offers rolled out by the suspects.
Police believe the couple misled at least 290 people in the last year and got them insurance. They have frozen Rs 1.8 crore in the bank account of the suspects.
How they operated
Uday set up the call centre at home, while Theertha made the calls. Uday got the victims' numbers from insurance companies as he worked as their agent. Theertha would speak to the victims, making misleading offers. She targeted those wishing to renew their insurance policy or applying afresh.
Theertha would tell her elderly victims that if they invested Rs 1 crore, they would get Rs 5 crore after a year. For her potential targets whose insurance had expired, she suggested that if they renewed it, they could get their money back with interest.