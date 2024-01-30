Couple running travel agency cheat nine people of Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police are actively searching for a couple accused of duping at least nine people to the tune of over Rs 1 crore by enticing them with promises of lucrative returns on their investments in their travel agency business.
Syed Riyan and Rizwana allegedly defrauded a Goraguntepalya resident of Rs 23.9 lakh over a four-month period, from September to January. They then fled the city.
The RMC Yard police registered an FIR against them under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).
Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple owned a travel agency on Mysuru Road, offering postpaid tour packages. Using their travel agency as a front, they are suspected to have defrauded nine people.
The couple, who would initially approach the victims through their friends’ circle, would invite them to invest in their business, promising high profits. On securing the investment, the couple would go incommunicado.
Luring victims
A police officer who is part of the investigation told DH that the couple lured the victims explaining their business model. They would tell the victims that they facilitate postpaid intercity and interstate packages, claiming they had a sizable number of customers opting for the tours.
The couple would then say that they are short of investment, although they see handsome profits. When the victims agree to invest, the couple would accept money from them until they begin to ask for the profits. “They have been traced to a neighbouring state and are yet to be arrested,” said the officer.
Police have also identified eight more victims from Byadarahalli, Nayandahalli, Kamakshipalya and other places in the city.