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Couple steals Rs 49 lakh in cash, gold jewellery from visually-challenged friend living with them; arrested

On being questioned, the couple allegedly told her they needed money and had used the cash, besides pledging the gold jewellery at a jewellery shop. They refused to return either.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:35 IST
bengaluru crimecashgold jewellery

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