Couple steals Rs 49 lakh in cash, gold jewellery from visually-challenged friend living with them; arrested

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested a married couple for stealing gold jewellery and cash from a visually challenged female friend who had been staying with them, officials said on Tuesday. </p><p>The woman had been residing with her friend Sharmila Sheshadri, 50, and her husband Ganesh Kumar, 52, at BEML Layout 5th Stage for the past eight years. The couple runs a business. </p><p>In June 2024, the complainant retrieved gold jewellery from her bank locker to shift it to another bank locker. She added Rs 49.5 lakh in cash and kept the valuables in a wardrobe cupboard in a room at the house. The key remained with her. </p>.Fake jewellery pledged for gold loans; four booked in Rs 16 lakh fraud in Bengaluru.<p>However, when she later decided to move the valuables to another bank locker, she found the key missing. The couple didn't seem enthused when she suggested calling a locksmith to open the cupboard. </p><p>When the complainant later called a locksmith herself, she was shocked to find the valuables missing. </p><p>On being questioned, the couple allegedly told her they needed money and had used the cash, besides pledging the gold jewellery at a jewellery shop. They refused to return either. </p>.Fake buyers vanish with Rs 3 cr gold haul in Bengaluru; one arrested.<p>The victim approached the police on May 6, following which a case was registered. On May 7, police took the couple into custody. During questioning, they allegedly told police they had used the cash for business needs and handed over the jewellery to a friend who lives in Halasuru. </p><p>Police recovered 232 grams of gold jewellery valued at Rs 35 lakh. </p><p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said he had directed the investigators to recover the cash as soon as possible and hand it over to the victim. </p><p>The couple has been remanded in judicial custody.</p>