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'Covered 82 km in just 72 minutes': Hyderabad man’s viral post takes a dig at Bengaluru's traffic

The post has reignited the traffic debate as the man claims that Bengaluru 'needs at least 10 years of development' to match Hyderabad's infrastructure.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 06:17 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 06:17 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHyderabadtrafficTrendingurban infrastructuretraffic congestion

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