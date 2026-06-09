'Covered 82 km in just 72 minutes': Hyderabad man’s viral post takes a dig at Bengaluru's traffic

<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>resident's post has gone viral online after he claimed to have covered 82 km in the city in just 72 minutes, taking a sharp swipe at Bengaluru's ongoing road infrastructure concerns.</p><p>Amid the long-running rivalry between Hyderabad and Bengaluru over traffic congestion and urban infrastructure, the social media post has reignited the debate, with the user claiming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> "needs at least 10 years of development" to match Hyderabad's infrastructure.</p><p>Taking to X, Asish Kumar shared a Google Maps navigation screenshot and wrote that he covered 82 km on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road network in just 72 minutes, arguing that achieving a similar feat is currently unfeasible in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"Bangalore needs at least 10 years of development to cover 82 km in 1 hour 12 minutes," the post read.</p><p>The post quickly gained traction online<strong>, garnering more than 3.57 lakh views and over 1,400 likes on X</strong>.</p><p>One user agreed with the original poster, and wrote: "Spot on. Hyderabad has better infrastructure. Bangalore traffic is getting worse every day. Minimum 1 hr for a few kilometres. Potholes all across. Hyderabad has done tremendous work."</p><p>Another user wrote, "That's an average of 68 kmph? Yeah, not happening any time soon. 44 is the best we can do, in the middle of the night, within speed limits."</p>.<p>However, other users disagreed and posted Google Maps navigation screenshots highlighting travel times on Bengaluru's road network.</p>.<p>One user wrote: "Bro tried to flex a highway bypass. Here is Bangalore's IT corridor connector doing 60 km in 1 hour 19 mins. Every tech hub has fast outer rings and crawling city centers—learn the geography first!"</p><p>While another user took a jibe at Hyderabad's public transport system, and wrote, "But I mean BMTC is better than the public transport in Hyderabad," to which the original poster responded, "No doubt."</p><p>The original poster also acknowledged the city's public transport shortcomings, and wrote, "Though the 2 hr 47 min on public transport shows how bad the public transport is in Hyderabad."</p>