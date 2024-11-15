Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Covid tests: Cunha panel recommends action against former Kidwai director

The Commission recommended the recovery of a few lakh rupees from suppliers, including Om Pharma, Reliance/VHS, Maruthi Pharma and others, as part of delay penalties.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 02:57 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCovid

Follow us on :

Follow Us