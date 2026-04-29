Bengaluru police dismantle a major drug network, seizing narcotics worth Rs 36.67 crore and arresting 16 suspects, including four foreign nationals.

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Key facts

• Massive drug haul Police seized drugs worth Rs 36.67 crore, including 9 kg 64 grams of MDMA, 19,755 LSD strips, and 11 kg 470 grams of Ganja, among other substances.

• Multi-jurisdictional arrests Sixteen suspects were arrested, including four foreign nationals, eight from other states, and four local residents, revealing interstate and international drug links.