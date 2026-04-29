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Bengaluru police dismantle a major drug network, seizing narcotics worth Rs 36.67 crore and arresting 16 suspects, including four foreign nationals.
Key facts
• Massive drug haul
Police seized drugs worth Rs 36.67 crore, including 9 kg 64 grams of MDMA, 19,755 LSD strips, and 11 kg 470 grams of Ganja, among other substances.
• Multi-jurisdictional arrests
Sixteen suspects were arrested, including four foreign nationals, eight from other states, and four local residents, revealing interstate and international drug links.
• Targeted youth
The network procured narcotics at low prices and distributed them within Bengaluru, primarily targeting college students to maximise illegal profits.
Key statistics
Rs 36.67 crore
Total value of seized narcotics
9 kg 64 grams
Quantity of MDMA seized
19,755 strips
Number of LSD strips seized
16
Total suspects arrested
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:07 IST