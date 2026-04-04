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Craze for IPL tickets turns costly for Bengaluru techie; loses Rs 1.46 lakh after Instagram trap

The complainant said that the accused promised not just match tickets but ‘VIP benefits’ like food coupons and extra ID cards for friends for RCB vs CSK, scheduled for Sunday.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:31 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 06:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCricketCrimeIPL

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