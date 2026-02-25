Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Creating spaces for art to thrive

Through concerts, scholarships and community initiatives, Sapthak nurtures artistes, engages audiences and keeps music alive, writes Divyashri Mudakavi
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 19:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 19:30 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSpectrum

Follow us on :

Follow Us