Cricket World Cup matches: Parking restrictions in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued parking restrictions in view of the World Cup matches at the city's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting October 20.
The matches are scheduled for Friday and October 26, and November 4, 9, and 12. On these days, the restrictions will be in place from 7 am to 11 pm.
Parking is prohibited on Queens Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Mark's Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.
The public can pay and park at 1 SOBHA Mall, Safina Plaza, Kings Road, the UB City parking lot, and the first floor of the BMTC bus stand in Shivajinagar.
Taxis can pick up and drop fans only on the stretch of Cubbon Road between BRV Junction and near gate number G7 of the stadium, while autos can be hailed only near the Cubbon Park metro station.